The Brief Disciplinary action was taken against a Milwaukee police officer following a sexual assault survivor's complaint. Charlotte Nozar reported dehumanizing treatment by the officer after her sexual assault. An internal affairs investigation sustained Nozar's allegations against the responding officer.



Disciplinary action has been taken against a Milwaukee police officer after a sexual assault survivor filed a formal complaint. That woman said the way she was treated when she first reported her assault was dehumanizing.

Relief for sexual assault survivor

The backstory:

It has been 18 months since Charlotte Nozar was sexually assaulted in the elevator of her Milwaukee apartment building.

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When Nozar called 911, body camera footage shows a nearly hour-long interview in a public lobby. One officer's question in particular made her feel like she was not believed.

What they're saying:

"I just want the women of Milwaukee to be protected, like I wasn’t," Nozar said.

Bodycam footage from response to Charlotte Nozar's initial sexual assault report

The man who raped her was sentenced, and now the officer who responded to her initial report is facing consequences, too. For Nozar, it means justice and another step towards healing.

"I felt relieved," she said. "It’s been admitted. I can exhale from that."

What disciplinary action was taken?

What we know:

In May, Nozar filed a formal complaint with the Milwaukee Police Department and the city's Fire and Police Commission over her initial interaction with police after reporting she was raped. Last week, she got a letter from Chief Jeffrey Norman saying her allegations were sustained and formal action was taken.

"It’s called basic human decency, and he gave me none. He has to answer for it," Nozar said.

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What we don't know:

The letter from Norman did not say what kind of disciplinary action was taken, and MPD told FOX6 News to file an open records request. FOX6 is not naming the officer because it has not received those documents.

The man convicted in the case, Tremonte Kirk, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. FOX6 News did file an open records request regarding what disciplinary actions were taken and is waiting to hear back.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.