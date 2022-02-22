Milwaukee services, organizations canceled or closed Tuesday

Due to winter weather conditions a handful of services and organizations are closed on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. for all of southeast Wisconsin. Below is a list of closures, delays:

Milwaukee Health Department Clinic Closures

All clinic operations and COVID-19 services will be closed at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Keenan Sexual Health Clinic on Tuesday, February 22. COVID-19 testing and vaccination services at the Menomonee Valley Site (2401 W. St. Paul Ave.) will remain open with hours of operation from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Wednesday, February 23. Full list of clinics services and hours of operation is at Milwaukee.gov/health/clinics.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management has declared a snow emergency for today. All Milwaukee County in-person services are CLOSED. Telework able employees, should continue to telework in accordance with AMOP 02.17, Snow Day Policy. Essential services remain operational. OEM Sends.

Milwaukee Public Schools

All Milwaukee Public Schools and sites will be closed on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 due to inclement weather. All after-school activities are canceled. District personnel should not report.

Meals will not be available for pick-up.

Mitchell Airport

Runways have been closed at times this morning and will periodically be closed throughout the freezing rain period while crews treat the runways. Flights are departing and arriving as close to normal as possible, but with some delays.

Passengers/travelers are encouraged to check with the airline they are flying on and the Mitchell website for updates.