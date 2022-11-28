Milwaukee serial reckless driver sued by police

Milwaukee police sued a serial reckless driver for the second time. MPD announced LaShawn Thomas was served with the summons and complaint over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend after the civil lawsuit was filed Nov. 17.

According to police, Thomas racked up 37 citations since 2017; 13 of those in 2022. He's been cited for reckless driving, not stopping, unsafe passing and speeding.

In the lawsuit, police call Thomas a "public nuisance," arguing his "ongoing negligent and reckless driving affects the quality of life and safety of our community."

Police requested that the court order Thomas to pay damages or risk having his vehicle seized or being jailed.

Milwaukee police said they warned 20 others that they could face similar lawsuits, noting these reckless drivers have received 10+ tickets in five years.

"The civil litigation approach against egregious reckless drivers is intended to send a clear message to all the chronic reckless drivers in Milwaukee that we take the safety of everyone on the roadways in our community very seriously," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

See reckless driving on Milwaukee roads? Report it to MPD's Traffic Safety Unit.