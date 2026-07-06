Milwaukee’s Lincoln Avenue School fire; commission to discuss demolition

The Brief The Historic Preservation Commission will meet to discuss the future of Lincoln Avenue School. A fire tore through the building last week. MPS is working with families and staff to figure out a plan for the upcoming school year.



The Historic Preservation Commission is meeting on Monday, July 6, to determine the next steps for the fire-damaged remains of Milwaukee's Lincoln Avenue School.

At 3 p.m. the commission will discuss an emergency demolition.

To prepare for the upcoming school year, MPS is actively engaging with families and staff to map out the next steps.

Aftermath of fire that destroyed Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

Meetings for staff and families

What we know:

To ensure everyone's voices are heard as a plan is finalized for the upcoming year, MPS is holding virtual meetings for staff and families next week. The virtual links were already shared with families and staff.

Lincoln Avenue School optional staff meeting: Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m.

Lincoln Avenue School family meetings: Thursday, July 9, at 9:00 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Please choose a meeting — you do not need to attend both.)

People are also invited to attend the upcoming community-wide meetings. They will also be streamed.

In-Person with livestream: Monday, July 13, at 9 a.m.

Rogers Street Academy Boys and Girls Club2404 W. Rogers Street, Milwaukee

The link will be shared in a message this week.

In-Person with livestream: Tuesday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m

Rogers Street Academy Boys and Girls Club2404 W. Rogers Street, Milwaukee

The link will be shared in a message this week.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

MPS has also added a frequently asked questions (FAQs) page to the website to answer many of your immediate questions. MPS will continue to update it regularly.