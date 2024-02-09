Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee school bus crash; hit building near Holton and Locust

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:24AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee school bus crash

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened on Friday morning, Feb. 9.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened on Friday morning, Feb. 9.

The school bus hit a building near Holton and Locust. No children were on the bus at the time of the incident.  

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash. 

Milwaukee school bus crash; Holton and Locust

Milwaukee school bus crash; Holton and Locust

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee school bus crash, Holton and Locust

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 