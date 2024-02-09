Milwaukee school bus crash; hit building near Holton and Locust
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened on Friday morning, Feb. 9.
The school bus hit a building near Holton and Locust. No children were on the bus at the time of the incident.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.