Old Milwaukee middle school transformed into affordable housing

An old school building on the north side of Milwaukee has been flipped into something far from the classroom.

It's the finishing touches on a building you would think is a school, in fact, it was formerly Thomas A. Edison Middle School, but it is now a brand-new home for senior citizens.

"We have seniors that will be in the building, 63 units," said Ted Matkom, Gorman & Company Wisconsin Market President.

An example apartment unit

And there are 12 family townhomes on the property. It's a $28 million project that Ted Matkon and Malik Cupid have been working on for four years.

"If we can offer an opportunity for seniors, I think it's a great thing to do," said Malik Cupid, President and Founder of Cupid Development.

FOX6 was able to get a walk through the school that was built in 1924, and see the classrooms turned into apartment units, with high ceilings, brand-new countertops.

The building still has original pieces from the school, like lockers and school hallways.

"It's an independent senior apartment, and they'll have amenities such as they'll have a fitness center, a community room. They'll have all the amenities," added Matkom.

The units are also affordable.

"They target 60% of the county median income, which in Milwaukee is $40,000 for an individual and about $60,000 for a family of four," said Matkom.

There's also a community room and a fitness center, among other amenities.

Edison School Apartments common area

"We wanted to reuse these amazing assets to have them be housing, trying to solve our affordable housing crisis in the area and reuse these assets as housing for the neighborhood," added Matkom.

New residents will be able to move into homes starting June 1.

For more information on the development, head to their website.