Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen

article

Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20.

A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m.

A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and Center around 7 p.m.

A Milwaukee boy, 15, was injured in a shooting near 35th and North around 8:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are looking into what led to these shootings.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.