Milwaukee Santa Cycle Rampage a holiday-themed bike ride for charity

Published  December 7, 2024 7:32am CST
Santa Cycle Rampage 2024

Jake Newborn, Assistant Director of the Wisconsin Bike Fed, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Milwaukee Santa Cycle Rampage, back again for 2024!

MILWAUKEE - The Santa Cycle Rampage in Milwaukee bills itself as a 12-mile slow rolling holiday party on wheels.

You can join more than 1,500 fellow Santas, reindeer, Grinches, snowmen, elves, and more!

Organized by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, the Santa Cycle Rampage raises money for youth and family-based education and encouragement programs in Milwaukee and Dane Counties.

The ride begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, outside the Wisconsin Bike Fed office on Becher Street in Milwaukee.

To learn more, click here.

Santa Cycle Rampage and the biking community

Kirsten Finn, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Bike Fed, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Santa Cycle Rampage, and how it benefits the organization.

Getting ready for the Santa Cycle Rampage

Jake Newborn is at the Wisconsin Bike Fed HQ as people get ready for the Santa Cycle Rampage.

Santa Cycle Rampage ready to ride

Michael Anderson, Youth Programs Manager at the Milwaukee Bike Fed, joined FOX6 WakeUp from the Santa Cycle Rampage in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

