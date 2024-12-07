Milwaukee Santa Cycle Rampage a holiday-themed bike ride for charity

The Santa Cycle Rampage in Milwaukee bills itself as a 12-mile slow rolling holiday party on wheels.

You can join more than 1,500 fellow Santas, reindeer, Grinches, snowmen, elves, and more!

Organized by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, the Santa Cycle Rampage raises money for youth and family-based education and encouragement programs in Milwaukee and Dane Counties.

The ride begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, outside the Wisconsin Bike Fed office on Becher Street in Milwaukee.

