Sherman and Roosevelt rollover crash, Milwaukee men injured: police

Two Milwaukee men were injured, one seriously, in a rollover crash on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, June 1.

It happened near Sherman and Roosevelt around 3 p.m. According to police, a car crashed into an occupied parked car and rolled over.

The driver of the rolled over car, a 36-year-old man, had to be extricated. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, police sad.

A 31-year-old man was in the parked car. Police said he sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

