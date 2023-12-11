Milwaukee rollover crash; wreck happened at 20th and Howard

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash involving two vehicles at 20th and Howard on the city's south side Monday night, Dec. 11.

The wreck happened around 8:15 p.m., Milwaukee Fire Department officials said.

One person in the SUV that rolled over was trapped in the vehicle. That person was removed from the SUV and taken to a hospital.

By 9:30 p.m., the scene was clear.