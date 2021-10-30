Milwaukee robbery spree: Man gets 9 years in prison

A Milwaukee man, charged in connection to a string of 2019 robberies, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Oct. 21.

Shawn Maholmes-Salinas, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted armed robbery with threat of force and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Maholmes-Salinas was charged with robbing or attempting to rob multiple businesses – mostly along Capitol Drive – in a two-week period. The impacted businesses included Dollar General, DJ Spa and Nails, Family Dollar, Big Man's Place, Denny's and Wendy's.

Businesses involved in 2019 robbery spree

According to a criminal complaint, Maholmes-Salinas walked into the Wendy's allegedly masked and pointing a gun at workers inside the restaurant. He said, "Where is the safe? Open up the safe."

During this exchange, another Wendy's employee grabbed Maholmes-Salinas from behind "and put him in a bear hug." There was brief struggle before Maholmes-Salinas was brought to the ground, the complaint states. During that struggle, "the magazine fell out of the gun." Employees were able to get the gun away from Maholmes-Salinas and hold him until police arrived. Surveillance cameras captured the crime.

In addition to prison, Maholmes-Salinas was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. He was initially charged with five additional counts – including four counts of armed robbery with threat of force; those charges were dismissed but read in at his sentencing.