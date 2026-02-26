Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee robbery, shots-fired incident; 25-year-old arrested

Published  February 26, 2026 12:53pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Location of police investigation near Terrace and Kenilworth

The Brief

    • A 25-year-old was arrested after a robbery/shots-fired incident in Milwaukee on Thursday morning.
    • The incident happened at a residence on Terrace Avenue in Milwaukee's North Point Neighborhood, just northeast of the Lower East Side.
    • Police say the suspect held people at gunpoint and then discharged the gun inside the residence.

MILWAUKEE - A person was arrested following a robbery/shots-fired incident in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Feb. 26.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 a.m. a suspect held the victims at gunpoint and went inside a residence near Terrace and Kenilworth.

Once inside, the suspect discharged the firearm. However, no one was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect, a 25-year-old, was arrested in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

