Milwaukee robbery, shots-fired incident; 25-year-old arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - A person was arrested following a robbery/shots-fired incident in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Feb. 26.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 a.m. a suspect held the victims at gunpoint and went inside a residence near Terrace and Kenilworth.
Once inside, the suspect discharged the firearm. However, no one was struck by the gunfire.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The suspect, a 25-year-old, was arrested in the area.
The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.