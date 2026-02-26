Milwaukee robbery, shots-fired incident; 25-year-old arrested

article

The Brief A 25-year-old was arrested after a robbery/shots-fired incident in Milwaukee on Thursday morning. The incident happened at a residence on Terrace Avenue in Milwaukee's North Point Neighborhood, just northeast of the Lower East Side. Police say the suspect held people at gunpoint and then discharged the gun inside the residence.



A person was arrested following a robbery/shots-fired incident in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Feb. 26.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:10 a.m. a suspect held the victims at gunpoint and went inside a residence near Terrace and Kenilworth.

Once inside, the suspect discharged the firearm. However, no one was struck by the gunfire.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The suspect, a 25-year-old, was arrested in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.