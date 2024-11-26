Milwaukee road improvements; Common Council overrides veto to approve funding

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Nov. 26, authorized $4 million for Milwaukee neighborhood road improvements, overriding a veto from Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The council overrode the veto 12-2, in an effort to address the city’s aging infrastructure, saying it will eliminate the need for frequent maintenance on 34 miles of deteriorated roads. The vote also restores the 2025 local road budget to the same funding level as 2024.



The council overrode the veto 12-2, in an effort to address the city’s aging infrastructure, saying it will eliminate the need for frequent maintenance on 34 miles of deteriorated roads and restore the 2025 local road budget to the same funding level as 2024, providing more stability in Milwaukee’s infrastructure improvement efforts.

"I want to thank my colleagues who share this vision of ensuring basic city services that directly impact our residents’ quality of life are prioritized and funded," Alderman Peter Burgelis said in a release. "The City of Milwaukee cannot afford to continue making roads ‘next year’s problem.’ Fixing the damn roads must be our focus now, and today’s action demonstrates that a super majority of Milwaukee Alders are serious about getting it done."

The funding will allow for more comprehensive long-term repairs that improve the safety, usability, and longevity of Milwaukee’s roadways.

"With this resolution, we’re not just addressing today’s needs; we’re also restoring critical funding levels for 2025 to ensure that our progress doesn’t stop here," Burgelis said. "We must embrace a sustainable, fundable, and realistic long-term plan to fix our city’s roads once and for all. Milwaukee deserves better than patchwork solutions, and this Council is committed to delivering lasting improvements."