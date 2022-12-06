Milwaukee Riverwest reckless driving crash, 3 got away

A wild crash in Milwaukee was captured by a dash camera. The video shows a speeding car winding through a Riverwest street before the driver flipped the stolen SUV. A witness said three guys ran from the scene.

"This is horrible," said Joyce Broadnax. "This is horrible."

When FOX6 News showed them the video, neighbors couldn't believe what happened at Auer and Booth around 11:15 a.m. Dec. 1.

"That doesn’t make no sense," said Broadnax.

Milwaukee police said someone stole the vehicle before driving recklessly and crashing. Witnesses said three people ran from the scene.

"They need to slow down because they’ll start running over innocent people and hurting innocent people," said Grover Clay.

Clay said he's seen the reckless driving firsthand. He's worked with his motorcycle club to raise awareness about the dangers on the road.

"They don’t stop at stoplights," said Clay. "They run red lights. They don’t stop at stop signs. They just drive."

In late October, city leaders announced construction on several projects to stop reckless driving, using $19 million in federal funds to create things like traffic circles and curb extensions.

"One of the more promising strategies to reduce reckless driving involves redesigning our streets," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Neighbors said something needs to be done to stop drivers like this before it's too late.

"We’re afraid that these kids are going to run over one of us," said Clay.

Police are still looking for those involved in this theft and crash. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.