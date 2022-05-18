Milwaukee RiverWalk development plans approved; Harbor District

article

Milwaukee's planning commission approved on Wednesday, May 18 plans for a new stretch of riverwalk along Boone & Crockett in the Harbor District.

A tweet by the Department of City Development says this plan will include an outdoor bar and beer garden, landscape elements, new seating, a kayak rental facility, and a gathering space.

This is a developing story.