Milwaukee RiverWalk development plans approved; Harbor District
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's planning commission approved on Wednesday, May 18 plans for a new stretch of riverwalk along Boone & Crockett in the Harbor District.
A tweet by the Department of City Development says this plan will include an outdoor bar and beer garden, landscape elements, new seating, a kayak rental facility, and a gathering space.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Advertisement
This is a developing story.