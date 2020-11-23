Milwaukee rings in holiday season with Christmas tree lighting

The City of Milwaukee rang in the holiday season on Monday, Nov. 23 by lighting the city Christmas tree.

The tree is a 35-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by Edward and Kathy Gill.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works staff decorated the tree with nearly 3,500 lights and more than 200 ornaments.

You can view the tree yourself -- it is standing outside City Hall (200 E. Wells Street).