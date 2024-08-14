Children's Wisconsin fundraiser, Milwaukee restaurants to donate

article

Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet and its partners are working together to give back to Children's Wisconsin – one meal at a time.

Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez on Wednesday designated Aug. 22 as "Do Good With Food" Day. Forty-one restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to Children's Wisconsin on that date.

The idea was first introduced by Gino Fazzari, the owner of Calderone Club Restaurant and San Gorgio Pizzeria. He said he wants to give back after Children's Wisconsin saved his daughter's life when she stopped breathing at 5 days old.

"Almost 11 years ago today, we showed up at Children’s Hospital with our daughter, Vivianna, and she wasn’t breathing. She didn’t have a heartbeat. We quickly saw a miracle happen right before our own eyes," Fazzari said.

"Children's deserves it because they save people's lives," Vivianna, who is now 10 years old, said.

"Do Good With Food" declaration announced at Calderone Club

Since 2019, Fazzari and his family have partnered with the Milwaukee Kitchen Cabinet for "Do Good With Food." Something as simple as buying pizza and scanning a QR code at a participating restaurant could save lives.

"We still rely on the generosity of the community to do all the things we do at Children’s; to help take care of kids and families," said Christine Baranoucky with Children's Wisconsin.

Since 2019, the "Do Good With Food" fundraiser has generated more than $130,000 for Children's Wisconsin.

"When there is an opportunity to work with other restaurant groups and make a bigger impact, I think it says a lot for us as a restaurant community," said Matt Schmidt with Water Street Brewery.

"I feel very honored to be a part of this," said Jill Ruffing with 600 East Cafe. "I have a lot of passion for Children's Wisconsin."

This year's effort will support the Children's Wisconsin emergency department, neonatal intensive care unit and the Nourishing Partners Program. Learn more about this important initiative.