Milwaukee resolution; firearm restriction tied to domestic violence
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed on Wednesday, Nov. 29 a Common Council resolution directing city staff to seek a change in Wisconsin law so that state residents convicted of disorderly conduct stemming from domestic violence are prohibited from possessing firearms.
The city file received unanimous approval from Milwaukee Common Council members.
Milwaukee City Hall
Statement from State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison):
"Thank you to the City of Milwaukee for making this bill a priority and standing with survivors of domestic violence. Our common sense bill will close this loophole in state law, keeping guns out of the hands of violent criminals and protecting the lives of victims and law enforcement officers."