Milwaukee residents can rake leaves into street beginning Sunday, Oct. 1

City of Milwaukee residents may rake their leaves into the curb lanes beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 and ending Sunday, Nov. 15.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin collecting leaves the week of Oct. 16. Officials say leaf rake out ends on Sunday, Nov. 15, unless the seasonal leaf dropped is delayed. If that is the case, DPW will extend the deadline to provide residents enough time to rake leaves to the curb.

A news release says once the deadline is established, the city will conduct one final collection sweep. To ensure collection, please make sure your leaves are raked out to the curb by the deadline.

Fall leaf collection tips

Rake leaves loose into the curb lane. Leave a 1-foot gap between the leaves and the curb.This gap helps ensure the equipment can collect all the leaves and protects the equipment from being damaged and helps prevent flooding by allowing storm water to move to the storm drains.

Keep piles away from sewer grates, storm drains, and low-hanging trees.

Include yard debris such as flowers, garden trimmings, and weeds on top of leaf piles.

Do not include grass clippings, pumpkins, litter, or bagged material.

414-286-CITY or Do not put brush in the leaf piles. Keep brush separate and located between the curb and sidewalk. Callor request a brush collection online

After the collection deadline, take your leaves and yard debris to the Drop Off Centers up to 6 cubic yards without fees.

Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts. DPW collects leaves, brush and yard waste separately from garbage and composts it, which conserves natural resources while saving the City money. Residents are also encouraged to mulch leaves on their lawns or compost on site. This saves time and money while adding nutrients to the soil.

For more information – including how to find your leaf collection schedule, call 414-286-CITY (-2489) or visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/leaves.