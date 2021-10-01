Milwaukee residents rake leaves into street now through Nov. 15

article

Milwaukee residents may rake their leaves into the curb from now through Nov. 15 unless the seasonal leaf drop is delayed.

A news release says the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin collecting leaves on Oct. 18. If needed, the DPW will extend the deadline to provide residents enough time to rake leaves to the curb. Once the deadline is established the city will conduct one final collection sweep.

Tips for fall leaf collection

Rake leaves loose into the curb lane. Leave a one-foot gap between the leaves and the curb.

This gap helps ensure the equipment can collect all of the leaves and protects the equipment frombeing damaged and helps prevent flooding by allowing stormwater to move to the storm drains.

Keep piles away from sewer grates, storm drains, and low-hanging trees.

Include yard debris such as flowers, garden trimmings, and weeds on top of leaf piles.

Do not include grass clippings, pumpkins, litter, or bagged material.

Do not put brush in the leaf piles. Keep brush separate and located between the curb and sidewalk. Call414-286-CITY (2489) or request a brush collection online.

After the collection deadline, take your leaves and yard debris to the Drop Off Centers up to 6 cubic yards

without fees.

Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts. DPW collects leaves, brush, and yard waste separately from garbage and composts it, which

conserves natural resources while saving the City money. Residents are also encouraged to mulch leaves on

their lawns or compost on-site.

For more information – including how to find your leaf collection schedule, call 414-286-CITY (2489) or

visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/leaves.