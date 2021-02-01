Milwaukee residents 65+ able to get COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Everyone age 65 or older in Milwaukee will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, Feb. 1. This is a week after the original start date. Health officials say the delay was due to a short supply of vaccine doses.

2,200 people age 65 and older have already scheduled appointments to get vaccinated at the Wisconsin Center Monday and Tuesday.

Health officials say with the allocation of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, they hope to vaccinate 5,000 people this week at the Wisconsin Center vaccination hub.

According to the latest data, 6.6 percent of the population in Milwaukee has received a first dose of the vaccine.

The best way to find a vaccination location is to sign up for alerts at HealthyMKE.com.