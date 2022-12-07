Milwaukee Rep's 'A Christmas Carol' takes center stage during holidays

Sneak peek at A Christmas Carol
Now through Christmas Eve, experience the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s A Christmas Carol with Matt Daniels as Scrooge and a full ensemble including 17 young performers from across Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at The Pabst Theater with a preview of what to expect at this year’s adaptation of the Dicken’s classic.
Carolers show their talents
A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language and an adaptation of the story is back at The Pabst Theater through December 24th. Brian Kramp is with Scrooge and the cast.
Check out the high-tech set of "A Christmas Carol"
This holiday season The Pabst Theater is once again telling the story of Scrooge along with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Brian Kramp is with the crew that helps tell the timeless tale of love, hope and redemption in A Christmas Carol.
