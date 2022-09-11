9/11 ceremony held at Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

Milwaukee and state leaders honored the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center on Sunday.

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the field in Pennsylvania.

Wreaths were placed by local first responders to represent the groups that sacrificed their lives that day.