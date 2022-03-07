Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee welding facility fire, 2 alarms

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters battled explosions during a two-alarm fire at a Milwaukee recycling and welding facility near 30th and North on Monday evening, March 7.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Responding crews found fire on the first and second floor of the building. One worker was on scene at the time. 

According to fire officials, dangerous chemicals in the building caused several explosions.

The cause is under investigation. 

