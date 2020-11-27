Milwaukee recount certification likely despite 65 missing ballots

Several dozen ballots found Wednesday, presumed to be those missing from a city ward tallied on Election Day, turned out to be training ballots according to the city’s election chief Friday morning.

The Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers reconvened at the Wisconsin Center Friday, Nov. 27, after a holiday break.

Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers ready to certify recount of Election Day ballots

On Wednesday, officials thought missing ballots tabulated from a city ward on election night – but missing in the recount – were found in a counting machine. However, the city’s chief election official, Claire Woodall-Vogg, told the board Friday morning it turned out those ballots were in fact training ballots used at the city’s central count location on election night.

The board voted unanimously, 3-0, to proceed with the city’s recount process despite there still being 65 missing ballots of 88 ballots cast from Ward 254 on election night. After the vote, the 23 remaining ballots were quickly tallied. Woodall-Vogg telling FOX6 News election officials will still continue to search for the missing ballots, despite them not likely to count.

Milwaukee and Dane counties are the only two tackling a recount requested by the Trump campaign – which had to pay for the recount upfront. The two counties are the most populous in the state and the recount is unlikely to change the outcome of the election. Trump lost the state of Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes – a similar margin to which handed him the Badger state in 2016.

Milwaukee County plans to certify its recount Friday. Dane County plans to do the same this weekend, ahead of the state’s election certification deadline of Dec. 1.