Milwaukee reckless driving crash, victim's brother wonders ‘why’

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - We're learning new details about the fatal crash that happened Saturday, March 12 near 58th and Fond du Lac. 

Police say a 22-year-old man was speeding down the street when his vehicle crashed into another. 

Dwynetta Thomas

Dwynetta Thomas

The victim's family identified her as 43-year-old Dwynetta Thomas. Her brother shared a message for reckless drivers:

"Why do you have to go that fast?" he said. "Why do you have such disregard for not your life but everyone else around you? Because you could do exactly what happened to our sister. You could kill someone."

The medical examiner reported Thomas is a pending organ donor who has not been declared deceased.

Dwynetta Thomas

Dwynetta Thomas

As for the reckless driver, he was also injured in the crash. He was taken to the hospital and arrested and is expected to face charges.

