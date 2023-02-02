Milwaukee pursuit, vehicle used in abduction, 2 in custody

article

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night, Feb. 1 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee.

According to police, around 9 p.m. officers attempted to make a traffic stop near 42nd and Fairmount on a vehicle that was used in an abduction.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle came to a stop near 41st and Chambers.

After a brief foot pursuit the suspects, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, were taken into custody.