Milwaukee pursuit, fatal crash; 1 dead, 2 hurt after wreck

One person is dead following what started as a police chase involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy.

It all started on the 27th Street viaduct around 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. Investigators say that is where a deputy tried to pull over a 24-year-old man. However, that driver took off.

Authorities say the driver ran a right light and slammed into two cars at 27th and St. Paul.

Fatal crash at 27th and St. Paul, Milwaukee

The wreck killed a 69-year-old man who was sitting in the passenger seat of one of those cars. The 65-year-old female driver of that same car was seriously hurt.

Nobody was hurt in the second vehicle that was struck.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old accused of causing the crash is recovering in the hospital. Emergency crews revived him after discovering he did not have a pulse.

Authorities say the man was out on bail in Waukesha County. He has a lengthy criminal history with charges stemming from drugs, guns, recklessly endangering safety and running from police.

This is a developing story.