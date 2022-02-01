Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash; 1 in custody

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken into custody Monday, Jan. 31 following a police pursuit and crash. It began in the area of 23rd and Greenfield Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m.

According to police, officers observed an individual drug dealing and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and collided with several unoccupied parked vehicles in the area of 12th and Scott.

The suspect, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, fled on foot but was apprehended. Officers recovered several guns and narcotics.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.