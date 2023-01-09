Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested

article

A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke.

Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m.

It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence.

Suspected drugs were found, police said.

The driver, 28, was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.