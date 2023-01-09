Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke.
Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m.
It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence.
Suspected drugs were found, police said.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver, 28, was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.