Milwaukee pursuit, crash; 3 arrested for guns, drugs

Milwaukee police gave chase to a vehicle near Teutonia and Finn early on Tuesday, July 5.

MPD officers observed occupants in a vehicle firing shots around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop and vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a residence near 18th and Vienna.

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested. Several firearms and drugs were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.