Milwaukee pumpkin giveaway offers free Halloween fun

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee free pumpkin giveaway

At Victory over Violence Park in Milwaukee, organizations donated pumpkins for a free giveaway to the community ahead of Halloween.

MILWAUKEE - Families lined up at Victory over Violence Park on Friday afternoon, Oct. 23 to pick up pumpkins.

The pumpkins were donated by several organizations -- including the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District -- hoping a little thing like carving pumpkins can provide a little joy.

"You'll find that some of the kids can't even pick up that pumpkin because it's a little heavy, but that's the one they want," said Deshea Agee with the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District. "Them having a chance to pick up a pumpkin, go home with it, carve, take a picture, you know we want to spread some love, spread some joy, and that's what we need right now."

This is the third year that the organization has given away free pumpkins to kids and their families, inviting people to enjoy the park's setting.

