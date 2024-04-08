Milwaukee Public Schools World Fair set for Thursday, April 11

article

The Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee will host more than 2,400 students from 17 schools in the city for the 9th annual UNSIL MPS World Fair on Thursday, April 11.

A news release says the celebration allows students in grades 4-8 to showcase what they have learned this year about the 193 member countries in the United Nations.

The students will present projects that explore the strengths and challenges of each nation as well as the role each country plays in its region or continent. The World Fair will also feature cultural performances including the Milwaukee School of Languages Congolese Swahili Choir, a German choir from the Milwaukee German Immersion School, African drumming from Stuart School, Vietnamese and Hmong dancers from Rufus King, and African dancers from the Milwaukee French Immersion School.

The 17 schools participating in the 2024 World Fair are part of MPS’ United Nations Schools of International Learning (UNSIL) program and feature the highest concentrations of students with international roots as refugees and immigrants resettled in Wisconsin. Within the participating schools, 35 different languages are spoken by students and families.