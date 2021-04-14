Milwaukee Public Schools welcomes students back to in-person learning
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools welcomed students and staff back to school buildings for in-person learning Wednesday, April 14.
Starting Wednesday, students in K3 through 3rd grade who have opted into in-person learning will return for classroom instruction.
"We're going to do a number of things around social and emotional learning because we know a number of our children have not been around their classmates and things of this nature over a period of time," said Superintendent Keith Posley. "We wanted to make sure and ensure that all of our employees, all 10,000 employees had an opportunity to be vaccinated -- and we have given that opportunity to our staff, to be fully inaccurate."
The Milwaukee teachers union has voiced concerns over the reopening plan and school safety. But the MPS superintendent said Monday that schools are fully prepared to welcome students back to the classroom.
"If there is a case in one classroom, that classroom goes on remote learning for 14 days. If it's three in the same school, the whole school goes on remote for 14 days," said Posley.
- April 14, 2021: Students in K3 through grade 3 begin in-person learning (attending Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week).
- April 19, 2021: Students in grades 4 through 8 begin in-person learning.
- April 26, 2021: Students in grade 12 and students who are in danger of failing begin in-person learning. Students in grades 9, 10, and 11 will remain virtual.
- Note that all students will learn virtually on Wednesdays beginning April 21.