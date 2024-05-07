Milwaukee Public Schools; questions about open board seat

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors could decide Tuesday evening, May 7 how to move forward to fill an open seat. This comes after Aisha Carr unexpectedly resigned.

Under the district's board rules, leaders can only fill an empty seat if they hold a special election. Whoever wins that election will serve the rest of Carr's term – which is up in April 2025.

Aisha Carr

The resignation came as a shock to Carr's district and colleagues. Carr did not say why she stepped down, but Milwaukee County prosecutors recently opened a probe against hear for possible misconduct.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News obtained a search warrant. The investigation focused on where she lived and whether that was outside the district she needed to live to represent the board.

This is a developing story.