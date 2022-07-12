Milwaukee Public Schools lunches; youth group seeks overhaul

article

Youth Empowered in the Struggle (Y.E.S.), the youth arm of Voces de la Frontera, announced on Tuesday, July 12 it is seeking an overhaul of the lunches served at Milwaukee Public Schools through its School Lunch Justice Campaign.

A news release says the students’ demands include that MPS and the MPS Board of Directors:

Provide fresh school lunch that is cooked at the school by food service staff with locally sourced ingredients

Provide more lunch options simultaneously

Put a system in place that identifies and accommodates students' personal, religious, and medical dietary needs

Provide larger, more filling meals that leave students ready to learn, instead of hungry

Hire more lunch staff to cook the meals and increase their wages

Establish regular meetings with YES members to ensure demands are met and implemented with student voices at the table

The campaign was prompted after Y.E.S. surveyed more than 1,000 MPS students and found that the most pressing need cited was addressing school lunches. Y.E.S. circulated a petition outlining their demands, which garnered more than 21,000 signatures.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.

