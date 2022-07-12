Milwaukee Public Schools lunches; youth group seeks overhaul
MILWAUKEE - Youth Empowered in the Struggle (Y.E.S.), the youth arm of Voces de la Frontera, announced on Tuesday, July 12 it is seeking an overhaul of the lunches served at Milwaukee Public Schools through its School Lunch Justice Campaign.
A news release says the students’ demands include that MPS and the MPS Board of Directors:
- Provide fresh school lunch that is cooked at the school by food service staff with locally sourced ingredients
- Provide more lunch options simultaneously
- Put a system in place that identifies and accommodates students' personal, religious, and medical dietary needs
- Provide larger, more filling meals that leave students ready to learn, instead of hungry
- Hire more lunch staff to cook the meals and increase their wages
- Establish regular meetings with YES members to ensure demands are met and implemented with student voices at the table
The campaign was prompted after Y.E.S. surveyed more than 1,000 MPS students and found that the most pressing need cited was addressing school lunches. Y.E.S. circulated a petition outlining their demands, which garnered more than 21,000 signatures.
This is a developing story.