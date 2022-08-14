Milwaukee Public Schools' Early Start students return to class Monday

Milwaukee Public Schools' "Early Start" students start school Monday, Aug. 15.

Milwaukee Public Schools follows the "Early Start Calendar" for its high schools, middle schools, and some elementary schools.

Students on the "Traditional Start Calendar" will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

"We are thrilled to welcome our early start students and staff back to learning," MPS Superintendent Keith Posley said in a statement. "Whether it's in-person or virtual, the first day of school should always be a special moment in a child's life at every grade level. We share that excitement with our young people and our staff as we provide the best educational experience."

District administrators are set to welcome students Monday morning at Milwaukee High School of the Arts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPS officials said earlier in August, incoming freshmen participated in "Freshman Bridge" for the class of 2025. Students met school staff, toured their school, participated in team-building activities and received instructional materials, Chromebooks, school gear and masks.

Families can still enroll by visiting the MPS website or by calling (414) 267-5100.

MPS students and masks

Masks will be required at MPS schools when the community level in Milwaukee County is rated in the high category by the CDC.

The CDC updates its COVID-19 Community Level data weekly on Thursdays.

Students at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

In late July, MPS leaders said the district will follow the CDC COVID Data Tracker as the source for COVID data in Milwaukee County. Using this data, MPS will make determinations every Thursday, with mask requirements being updated for the following school day and subsequent week.

If COVID-19 levels drop into the low or medium category as determined by the CDC, MPS will transition to optional mask wearing.

The district will send communications to families, staff and the community any time the mask policy changes.

Masks will continue to be made available for students, families and staff at all schools and sites.