Milwaukee Public Schools closed Friday due to snow, power outages

Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Friday, March 10 due to snow and power outages. All Central Services and Administrative Buildings will open at noon and staff should report to their work site at that time.

A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning will end Friday a 10 a.m. We can expect another 1-3" before the last flake falls.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s, and we should stay in that range through the weekend. Saturday will be a calmer day but light snow returns to the area on Sunday.