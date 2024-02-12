Milwaukee Public Schools calendar changes due to January cancellations

article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Monday, Feb. 12. it must make changes to school calendars this semester to make up for school days lost because of extreme weather in January.

The changes are as follows:

EARLY START CALENDAR

Feb. 16 — Record Day and Professional Development Day

This is a student attendance day for Douglas, King Middle, Lincoln Center, Morse, Roosevelt, and Wedgewood schools.

This is a Professional Development/Records Day for all other schools on the early start calendar. It is a non-attendance day for these students.

March 12 — ACT Day

It is a student attendance day for ALL students at Vincent High School.

At all other high schools, juniors attend school, but students in grades 9, 10, and 12 do not attend.

April 10 — Pre-ACT Day

ALL high school students are in attendance.

TRADITIONAL START CALENDAR

June 7 — Student Attendance Day

All students are in attendance. This was previously a Records Day.

June 13 — Records Day

No student attendance. This was previously a Professional Development Day.

A news release from MPS indicates individual schools can answer any specific questions families might have.