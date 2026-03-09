Milwaukee Public Schools budget proposals; board meeting Monday

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Friday announced a series of budget proposals. The plan includes reducing roughly 260 non‑classroom positions and shifting resources from MPS Central Services to schools. The Milwaukee Board of School Directors will meet Monday night to vote on this proposal.



MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius proposed cutting more than 263 non-classroom positions to help bridge a $46 million structural budget deficit.

A special meeting of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors is scheduled to take place on Monday night, March 9, to vote on this proposal.

Shifting resources

What we know:

The district said the reductions, which would take effect for the 2026–27 school year pending school board approval, would save about $30 million.

"It is an extremely difficult day for us here in Milwaukee Public Schools, but in the end, I'm still hopeful. I'm hopeful for our students, I'm hopeful for all of the employees we have, and every single employee matters to us," said Cassellius. "This is hard, and we'll get through it."

Officials said no classroom teacher positions are being cut to close the budget gap. That said, the district may need fewer teachers where there is lower enrollment. About 40 of the 263 positions being eliminated are already vacant, meaning that not all reductions will result in layoffs. Affected employees eligible for classroom-based roles will be encouraged to apply for available positions.

Cassellius stressed that MPS faces rising costs while receiving a $0 state increase in general aid for 2026-27 public school students. While the recent referendum has helped to support arts, physical education, mental health services, and career exploration, the superintendent indicated it does not make up for the lack of state-funded inflation increase

Proposed reductions

By the numbers:

The approximately 263 position reductions include the following, according to the school district:

MPS Central Services: About 116 positions from the offices of Academics; Communications; Family, Community, and Partnership; Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Schools office; and the Superintendent’s office

Non‑classroom school‑based roles: About 147 positions, including assistant principals, deans of students, and implementers.