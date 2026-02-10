MPS $46M budget deficit; hiring freeze, class caps proposed at meeting

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools says it is dealing with a $46 million budget deficit, which was discussed at a Tuesday meeting. The superintendent is proposing a soft hiring freeze and classroom size caps to control spending. Teachers raised concerns as the district prepares for a more detailed plan in March.



Milwaukee Public Schools leaders say they are now facing a $46 million budget shortfall, and administrators laid out initial steps Tuesday night, Feb. 10, aimed at stabilizing the district’s finances.

What we know:

The discussion happened during a committee meeting at the district’s central office. MPS has wrestled with repeated financial challenges in recent years, including missed reporting deadlines that officials have said complicated accurate budgeting.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said those past issues contributed to the current situation and pointed to stronger auditing and accounting practices as key to avoiding similar problems.

Cassellius said she became aware of the depth of the issue in mid-January.

When asked if it could have been avoided if the budget deadlines were previously met, Cassellius said yes.

What they're saying:

"I absolutely believe that if you have good auditing and good accounting, you absolutely have much better budgets," she said.

Among the proposals discussed: an immediate soft hiring freeze for non-essential positions and tighter control of current spending.

Budget priorities also include limits on classroom sizes, capping elementary classes at 28 students and middle school classes at 32.

Teachers say the latest numbers are troubling.

"The district has had three financial audits in the past 13 months – two of which were significantly overdue," said MPS teacher Will Fitzgerald. "Now we have a $46 million deficit. You say this budget is a reflection of your values, so where does total nontransparency about financial mismanagement factor into your values?"

What's next:

She expects to bring a more detailed plan to the school board in March, with her proposed budget for the next school year scheduled for release in May.