Milwaukee Public Museum 'Wisconsin Journey' renderings unveiled

The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) and exhibit design partner Thinc Design on Thursday, March 23 unveiled sketches of the new museum building’s "Wisconsin Journey" gallery.

Wisconsin Journey visitors see the "wealth of natural and cultural wonders" the state has to offer, a news release said, and features "distinct, diverse and dynamic natural and cultural landscapes."

"At the outset of this once-in-a-generation project, MPM staff took a tour of Wisconsin with our design partners to draw inspiration from the natural landscapes and cultural traditions that make Wisconsin a diverse, unique place," MPM President & CEO Dr. Ellen Censky said in the release. "That tour underscored the importance of and value in learning about the familiar, and the Museum determined it wanted to explore Wisconsin in a way not done before."

Wisconsin Journey will include six different areas of the state: Driftless Area, Prairie, Apostle Islands, Northwoods, Great Lakes and Door Peninsula. More details about those halls and what they'll include are available on the MPM website.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Wisconsin Journey Prairie (Courtesy: MPM | Thinc Design)

What's next?

MPM said each gallery, or group of related exhibits, will focus on a specific overarching theme. The remaining three gallery previews will be rolled out from now until May 23. Each announcement will provide an inside look at exhibits, collections items and features visitors can expect to encounter.

April 14: Milwaukee Revealed

May 9: Living in a Dynamic World and Mixing Zones

May 23: Rainforest, Puelicher Butterfly Vivarium and the Bucyrus Rooftop Terrace

The new museum will break ground in 2023 and is scheduled to open in 2026.