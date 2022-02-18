Milwaukee Public Museum Tyrannosaurs exhibit; immersive experience

We all know and love Scottie the T-Rex at the Milwaukee Public Museum. But now, there is an exhibit where you can go meet with his entire family.

"Most people are unaware of how many members of the family there are and the different sizes and how long they lived," said Patricia Burke of the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Over the years, experts have learned a lot more about the great predators' family tree – and are now showcasing their knowledge on full display.

"Most recently, there have been discovery of even earlier Tyrannosaurus family members from China. Those specimens are very well-preserved, and it has helped our understanding jump quite a bit in how they moved and what they looked like," Burke said.

But this is not just an exhibit of bones and artifacts. It is an immersive experience for the entire family.

"There's things like, how to build the T-Rex bones, and how they go together. They have some cool TVs that teach you about them. It's cool how you can really learn," said Connor Irzyk, a fan of dinosaurs.

The exhibit proves you can still learn something on a day off from school.

"It’s a species that doesn’t live in the modern day. So, I think it's cool to come here and see what they really looked like," Irzyk said.

The new exhibit will be at the Milwaukee Public Museum until May 18. Learn more about the exhibit, Tyrannosaurs - Meet the Family, and how to get tickets.