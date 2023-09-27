Milwaukee Public Museum; $10M gift from Kellogg Family Foundation

article

Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 The Kellogg Family Foundation has provided a $10 million gift to the "Wisconsin Wonders" fundraising campaign aimed at enabling the construction of a new museum. That propels the project funding to a total of $148 million.

A news release says with this gift, the Future Museum’s Wisconsin-focused exhibit floor, previously known as the Wisconsin Journey gallery, will be called the Winifred & Spencer Kellogg Gallery: Wisconsin Journey in honor of the parents of William S. Kellogg, President of The Kellogg Family Foundation. Exhibits in this gallery will focus on the geological wonders and strong and varied cultures of Wisconsin – from the Driftless Area to the Northwoods, the Apostle Islands, the Great Lakes and Wisconsin’s vast prairielands, officials said.

William S. Kellogg issued the following statement in a news release:

"Wisconsin was a special place to my late parents, Winifred and Spencer Kellogg. As a family, we enjoyed frequent trips up north, including to the Apostle Islands, where we explored this beautiful state. The Kellogg Family Foundation is proud to honor my parents' legacy by supporting MPM's vision for a museum that makes the wonders of Wisconsin accessible to all those who visit – including those who may not be able to travel the state. We are also excited to be able to make the Museum available to the participants of the Kellogg PEAK Initiative, another organization funded by the Kellogg Family Foundation, which centers on leadership and unique experiences for city youth. This partnership will enhance access for our participants, granting them free admission to the Future Museum as part of this gift."

The Kellogg Family Foundation joins a group of more than 250 philanthropists and organizations who have contributed to the new museum's capital campaign.

Additional details about fundraising for the Future Museum and specific gifts to the "Wisconsin Wonders" campaign will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the future museum, visit mpm.edu/future.