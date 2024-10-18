Exhibit explores Milwaukee Public Museum's past, present, future

The Brief The Milwaukee Public Museum has a new exhibit titled, "Groundbreaking." The new exhibit explores the museum's past, present and future. It will be open to the public through Jan. 20, 2025.



The Milwaukee Public Museum is taking us back in time in what they are calling a "groundbreaking" exhibit.

"This is the perfect time to actually highlight our history," said Amanda Kopp, Collection Interpretation Manager for the Milwaukee Public Museum.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The in-house exhibit explores the Milwaukee Public Museum's past, present and future. From artifacts, cultural collections, to images of old exhibits and new scientific innovations throughout its 142-year history.

"This is actually my very first exhibit, but it is extremely exciting to see it come together," Kopp said.

Amanda Kopp

Kopp is the mastermind of the vision. After nine years, she is seeing it come to life.

"It's really important for people to understand that our museum, going back 100 years, has always changed and grown based on the world outside of us. The world's changed, we've changed too in really exciting ways. We also been the change makers in terms of what we've achieved here in the museum," Kopp said.

Kopp said she hopes the attractive builds excitement of the museum's evolution as it prepares for its new location.

"There's so many people coming together here to help pull this together," Kopp said.

The public can tour this exhibit until Jan. 20, 2025.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android