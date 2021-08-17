Milwaukee Public Museum Butterfly Wing reopens Aug. 19

article

The Milwaukee Public Museum will re-open the Puelicher Butterfly Wing, including both the Bugs Alive! exhibit and the Jack Puelicher Vivarium on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

MPM will also debut new interactive elements and unveil other updates to the Butterflies Alive theater. Admission to the Butterfly Wing is included as part of Museum admission.

"We look forward to welcoming families and visitors back into the Puelicher Butterfly Wing, a beloved exhibit here at the Museum," says MPM President and CEO, Dr. Ellen Censky.

Tickets for Museum admission can be purchased online at www.mpm.edu or by calling 414-278-2728. The butterfly wing operates under MPM’s COVID-19 procedures, such as, but not limited to, social distancing and mandatory masks.