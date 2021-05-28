Milwaukee promotes summer safety, efforts to reduce violence
MILWAUKEE - With the start of summer right around the corner, Milwaukee organizations are advancing plans that promote safety and aim to reduce violence in the city over the coming months.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett joined with the Office of Violence Prevention and other groups involved in promoting safety on Friday, May 28, to discuss concerns and approaches for the summer.
