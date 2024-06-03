Milwaukee celebrating Pride Month with flag raising
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee is celebrating Pride Month with a flag raising at the Zeidler Municipal Building on Monday, June 3.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other officials made some remarks, and the event culminated with the raising of the more inclusive Intersex Pride Flag.
According to a press release, the Intersex Progress Pride Flag combines elements of the traditional rainbow flag with other LGBTQI+ flags to highlight unrepresented groups within pride celebrations.