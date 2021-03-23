Milwaukee Post Office hiring tractor trailer drivers, CDL needed

article

The Milwaukee Post Office is looking to hire tractor trailer drivers for its downtown processing and distribution center during March and April -- paying $23.74 per hour with benefits.

According to a news release, USPS offers competitive pay, a diverse workplace, a sense of service to the community and additional opportunities. The downtown facility is located at 345 W. St. Paul Avenue.

"We’re looking for motivated applicants," said Acting Milwaukee Postmaster Kellie Amundson. "These positions are career positions for people who are dedicated."

Newly hired employees are covered by the Federal Employees Retirement System, can contribute to the Thrift Savings Plan and can enroll in the Federal Employees Health Benefits program.

Job Requirements

Applicants must have a valid commercial driver’s license (CDL) from the state in which they live. If applicants have an interstate CDL, they must self-certify to their state that they operate or expect to operate in excepted interstate commerce.

Advertisement

Each state has its own procedure for completing the self-certification process, so applicants should seek assistance from their Department of Motor Vehicles or their state’s equivalent if they are unaware of how to do so.

Applicants must have a safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger vehicles, and one year of full-time unsupervised experience (or equivalent) driving a 7-ton or larger truck, tractor trailer or a 16-passenger or larger bus. The driving must have taken place in the U.S. or its possessions or territories or in U.S. military installations worldwide.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should log on to usps.com/careers to search and apply for available positions. Paper applications will not be accepted. For additional information, applicants may contact Lukasz Wojtaszek at 414-270-2146

"There are numerous vacancies available now," said Amundson. "This is an excellent opportunity to work for the most trusted government agency in the country."

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.