Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police find woman dead near 13th and Atkinson

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department MPD article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a woman was found dead in the street on the city's north side Saturday morning, April 16.

The woman, described by police as 35 years old and Black, was found unresponsive near 13th and Atkinson around 5:30 a.m. The initial dispatch call was for a sick/injured person, police said.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The woman's death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee man shot in head; suspects arrested after police chase
article

Milwaukee man shot in head; suspects arrested after police chase

A Milwaukee man was shot in the head Friday near Miller Park Way and Mitchell Street. Suspects were arrested after a police chase.

Milwaukee house fire: No injuries near 87th and Burleigh
article

Milwaukee house fire: No injuries near 87th and Burleigh

Milwaukee fire crews responded to a house fire near 87th and Burleigh around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jorden Welsher

The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force needs help finding Jorden Welsher. He has an extensive criminal history that includes theft and recklessly endangering safety.