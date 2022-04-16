Milwaukee police find woman dead near 13th and Atkinson

article

Milwaukee police said a woman was found dead in the street on the city's north side Saturday morning, April 16.

The woman, described by police as 35 years old and Black, was found unresponsive near 13th and Atkinson around 5:30 a.m. The initial dispatch call was for a sick/injured person, police said.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The woman's death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News